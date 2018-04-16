UCLA basketball coach Steve Alford disputes assistant David Grace's account of his dismissal

Murry's lengthy coaching career started with a stop as a graduate assistant at Indiana during the 1986-87 season, when Alford was leading the Hoosiers to the national championship. Bartow went on to become a head coach for 18 seasons at East Tennessee State and Alabama Birmingham, compiling a 327-268 record and guiding his teams to four NCAA tournaments. He also served as the interim coach at South Florida for more than half of the 2016-17 season after the firing of Orlando Antigua.