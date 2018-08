UCLA quarterback race is relatively wide open

Kelly said he had awarded running back Joshua Kelley a scholarship and would keep receiver Christian Pabico on the scholarship that Pabico had earned in January after Kelly’s arrival. Kelly said he anticipated Kelley, a junior transfer from UC Davis who sat out last season, to get “significant playing time.” … Kelly on his decision to close practices during fall camp: “We’re getting ready to play a game, so we don’t want people watching us until we play Cincinnati.” … Defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia and receiver Audie Omotosho joined defensive lineman Atonio Mafi in the wearing of yellow jerseys, signifying they were recovering from injuries. Mafi remains slowed by a serious knee injury suffered last season in high school. “He’s the one guy right now that’s a little limited,” Kelly said.