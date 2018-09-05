For UCLA freshman Christaphany Murray, starting at center was a real snap

Kelly said quarterback Wilton Speight, recovering from a back injury suffered in the opener, “did some things” in practice, though his status for the Bruins’ game against the Sooners remained unclear. Speight stretched with his teammates but did not throw any passes during the portion of practice open to reporters. … Kelly said there was no update on the status of linebacker Leni Toailoa, who recently had his left arm in a sling and has not practiced this week. … Kelly, when asked if he would like to get a look at Devon Modster, the only one of the team’s top three quarterbacks not to play against Cincinnati, in live-game action: “I’d like to get a look at our entire team in game action.”