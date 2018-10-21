From 0-5 to the Rose Bowl? UCLA is trying to fight, fight, fight its way back into contention

Ninety-three teams have advanced to the Rose Bowl after starting a season 5-0.
UCLA is attempting to be the first to get there after starting 0-5.
No one has even come close. Washington lost its first three games in 1963 amid a 2-3 start that ended in Pasadena on New Year’s Day. The Bruins opened the 1983 season with an 0-3-1 record before rolling off five straight wins on the way to an unlikely Rose Bowl triumph over Illinois.
What the current Bruins are attempting to do would be a feat on par with achieving a yearlong détente in the cross-town rivalry with USC.
It’s still a Mega Millions lottery long shot, but UCLA remains in position to make history after its 31-30 victory over Arizona on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
The Bruins, 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12 Conference, would need to win the rest of their games and get some help to qualify for the conference championship game Nov. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
UCLA is tied with Colorado for third place in the Pac-12 South, a half game behind USC and Utah, which both have 3-2 conference records. If the Bruins beat the Trojans and the Utes, they would own the head-to-head tiebreaker. But UCLA needs Colorado to lose at least one more game because the Buffaloes defeated the Bruins last month in Boulder.
Colorado’s most difficult remaining games are both at home, against Washington State and Utah.
UCLA has the toughest remaining schedule of the four teams in contention. The Bruins face No. 23 Utah (5-2, 3-2) on Friday night at the Rose Bowl as well as Oregon on the road before finishing the season with USC and Stanford at home.
“That locker room is filled with winners, led by a coaching staff full of winners,” UCLA quarterback Wilton Speight said after coming off the bench to guide the Bruins past Arizona. “And we’re going to keep winning each day and winning each meeting and winning each practice, and stack little wins until the outcome is what we want every Saturday.”
USC must play only struggling Arizona State, Oregon State and California before facing UCLA. Utah’s remaining schedule includes Arizona State, Oregon and Colorado.
The Bruins head into a shortened week with uncertainty at quarterback after freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson was sidelined in the second quarter on Saturday because of an apparent upper-body injury. Speight finished the game and guided the team to its second consecutive victory.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly did not have an update on Thompson-Robinson’s status after the game but is scheduled to speak with reporters on Sunday evening.