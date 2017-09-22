Mora needs a signature win against Stanford to give UCLA a sigh of relief

Only in classic literature can you find the torment UCLA found at the end of its ninth consecutive loss to Stanford.

The Bruins’ journey into despair involved a twisting, leaping catch by Cardinal receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on the edge of the end zone for the go-ahead score with 24 seconds left. It was followed by a hit on UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen that resulted in a fumble returned for another Stanford touchdown on the game’s final play.

In a matter of moments, the Bruins had gone from scrubbing away their biggest nightmare to doubling down on a terrible fate during the 24-13 loss at the Rose Bowl.

“You always keep it in the memory bank,” Rosen said this week of a defeat that extended the longest streak by either team in a series that dates back to 1925.

UCLA coach Jim Mora didn’t even try to pretend that going 0-6 against Stanford since his arrival on campus in late 2011 wasn’t weighing on him. Mora twice interrupted a reporter asking about past disappointments heading into Saturday night’s meeting between the Bruins (2-1 overall, 0-0 Pac-12 Conference) and the Cardinal (1-2, 0-1) at Stanford Stadium.

Reporter: “I know you’ve said that history doesn’t … ”

Mora: “I know where you’re going with this. Go ahead. I know where you’re going.”

Reporter: “Does it have any impact at all, just … ? ”

Mora: “On me, emotionally. But on these guys, no. … I don’t want that [emotional baggage] to be transferred to the players. That wouldn’t be fair. But for Jim Mora, damn right. And if I told you any other way then you’d know I was lying to you.”

Rosen seemed to sense his coach’s need for a signature victory amid UCLA’s recent backsliding, saying “we want to do it for Coach because we all have each other’s back.” But a win over the Cardinal on Saturday wouldn’t restore the Bruins to national prominence so much as it would provide a heavy sigh of relief given the teams’ current stature.

Neither team is nationally ranked going into the game for the first time since 2009. Stanford has lost two of its first three games for the first time since 2008, which was also the last time the Cardinal lost to UCLA.

Stanford has been susceptible to the run this season, which is counter to its reputation as a Pac-12 bully that controls the line of scrimmage. USC gouged the Cardinal for 307 yards rushing on Sept. 9 before San Diego State piled up 171 rushing yards last week. Stanford lost both games.

UCLA’s run game is creeping toward respectability. The Bruins have increased their totals in each of their first three games and their 170 yards rushing against Memphis last week was their most since compiling 219 early last season against Nevada Las Vegas.

Any sustained success on the ground would presumably make Rosen even more dangerous than he’s been while leading the nation with 13 touchdown passes and ranking second with 427.7 passing yards a game.

“It will give us more options to be diverse and not just be predictable,” Mora said, “which is always your goal.”

As prolific as UCLA’s offense has been, its defense has been equally dreadful. It’s a reversal of last season, when the defense kept the Bruins in almost every game after Rosen went down with a shoulder injury.

Mora challenged his defense this week, asking for “maniacal effort” after uninspired showings that have left the Bruins allowing 515.3 yards a game to rank No. 122 in the nation. He wants a more ferocious pass rush and loudly clapped his hands together while noting that his linebackers “need to strike better.”

Asked about Stanford’s slow start, Mora said, “They’re still Stanford,” though this version has resembled something closer to Stanford Lite.

The Cardinal have largely relied on their running game, with quarterback Keller Chryst still rounding into form after offseason knee surgery. Tailback Bryce Love ranks second nationally with 174.7 yards rushing a game even with a reconfigured offensive line that’s struggled to generate its usual push, but the Cardinal offense has been overly reliant on big plays.

Against San Diego State, Love ran for 151 yards in three carries but only 33 yards the other 10 times he carried the ball. Stanford was on offense for only 18 minutes after converting three of 11 third downs.

Cardinal coach David Shaw said he sees some similarities when he compares his team to the Bruins.

“In spurts they can be dominant offensively, in spurts they can be dominant defensively,” Shaw said. “I think they’re doing the same thing we are, which is searching for a way to play at your best at all times.”

A year ago, UCLA’s game against Stanford was considered a measuring stick for an offseason makeover intended to help the Bruins match up with the Cardinal. It worked for 58 minutes. Then came the ending, which served as a prelude to a losing season and another overhaul that included four new assistant coaches on offense.

UCLA players relived it this week when they watched the Stanford game footage.

“There’s a lot to learn from that film,” Rosen said, “what we did do well, what we didn’t do well.”

There was no need to elaborate on the latter part.

