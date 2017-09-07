Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says USC's expulsion of Matt Boermeester shows a 'failed system'

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Thursday that the system for handling sexual assaults on college campuses is broken. And she thinks USC’s handling of an investigation into kicker Matt Boermeester shows why.
DeVos outlined her plans to review some of the controversial Obama-era guidelines for investigating sexual assaults during a speech at George Mason University in Virginia.
Without mentioning Boermeester by name, DeVos included an anecdote about a “disturbing case in California” between an athlete and his girlfriend.
USC expelled Boermeester after a school investigation found he put his hands around the neck of his girlfriend, Zoe Katz, and pushed her into a wall. Katz said Title IX Office investigators ignored her assertion that Boermeester never abused her.
“The young woman repeatedly assured campus officials she had not been abused nor had any misconduct occurred,” DeVos said. “But because of the failed system, university administrators told her they knew better.”
USC disputed that account. The school filed a court document in August that said Katz had changed her story. The filing said Katz, referred to as “Jane Roe,” initially confirmed the witnesses’ version of events and reported she “often had bruises on her legs or arms from Petitioner because he would hit or grab her tightly when he was angry.”
Boermeester is scheduled for a show cause hearing on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, where a judge is expected to rule on whether to reverse his expulsion.
Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand
ALSO
Education Secretary DeVos launches formal review of federal guidelines for handling campus sexual assaults
Former USC kicker Matt Boermeester asks court to reverse expulsion; school says girlfriend alleged previous abuse
Kicker Matt Boermeester was removed from USC after an unfair investigation, girlfriend says