USC's 2018 football schedule is released

USC’s 2018 football schedule was released Thursday, and it is structured a lot like USC’s current schedule.
USC will again see a front-loaded schedule. The Trojans have a brutal four-game stretch beginning in Week 2: at Stanford, at Texas, home against Washington State on a Friday and then at Arizona.
But, unlike this season, USC follows that with a bye week.
One new quirk next season: USC won’t play consecutive home games.
The Pac-12 fixed a few of the most griped-about issues from this season. Every conference team has a regular-season bye, and no teams will play a road game followed by another road game on a Thursday or Friday.
Here’s USC’s full slate:
- Sept. 1 vs. UNLV
- Sept. 8 at Stanford
- Sept. 15 at Texas
- Sept. 21 (Fri.) vs. Washington State
- Sept. 29 at Arizona
- Oct. 13 vs. Colorado
- Oct. 20 at Utah
- Oct. 27 vs. Arizona State
- Nov. 3 at Oregon State
- Nov. 10 vs. California
- Nov. 17 at UCLA
- Nov. 24 vs. Notre Dame
