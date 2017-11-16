Politics
How Senate Republicans’ reactions to Roy Moore compare with their responses to 2005 Trump tape
USC's 2018 football schedule is released

Zach Helfand
USC’s 2018 football schedule was released Thursday, and it is structured a lot like USC’s current schedule.

USC will again see a front-loaded schedule. The Trojans have a brutal four-game stretch beginning in Week 2: at Stanford, at Texas, home against Washington State on a Friday and then at Arizona.

But, unlike this season, USC follows that with a bye week.

One new quirk next season: USC won’t play consecutive home games.

The Pac-12 fixed a few of the most griped-about issues from this season. Every conference team has a regular-season bye, and no teams will play a road game followed by another road game on a Thursday or Friday.

Here’s USC’s full slate:

  • Sept. 1 vs. UNLV
  • Sept. 8 at Stanford
  • Sept. 15 at Texas
  • Sept. 21 (Fri.) vs. Washington State
  • Sept. 29 at Arizona
  • Oct. 13 vs. Colorado
  • Oct. 20 at Utah
  • Oct. 27 vs. Arizona State
  • Nov. 3 at Oregon State
  • Nov. 10 vs. California
  • Nov. 17 at UCLA
  • Nov. 24 vs. Notre Dame

