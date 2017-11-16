USC's 2018 football schedule is released

USC’s 2018 football schedule was released Thursday, and it is structured a lot like USC’s current schedule.

USC will again see a front-loaded schedule. The Trojans have a brutal four-game stretch beginning in Week 2: at Stanford, at Texas, home against Washington State on a Friday and then at Arizona.

But, unlike this season, USC follows that with a bye week.

One new quirk next season: USC won’t play consecutive home games.

The Pac-12 fixed a few of the most griped-about issues from this season. Every conference team has a regular-season bye, and no teams will play a road game followed by another road game on a Thursday or Friday.

Here’s USC’s full slate:

Sept. 1 vs. UNLV

Sept. 8 at Stanford

Sept. 15 at Texas

Sept. 21 (Fri.) vs. Washington State

Sept. 29 at Arizona

Oct. 13 vs. Colorado

Oct. 20 at Utah

Oct. 27 vs. Arizona State

Nov. 3 at Oregon State

Nov. 10 vs. California

Nov. 17 at UCLA

Nov. 24 vs. Notre Dame

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Twitter: @zhelfand