‘It’s a one-game season right now’: USC vs. Oregon four things to watch

Under Pete Carroll, USC famously had “Tell The Truth Mondays.” The weekly sessions were intended for unvarnished recaps of the previous weekend’s game that helped the team process the highs and lows of each performance.

For Lincoln Riley’s Trojans, that tradition is turning into Quickly Move On Mondays.

Linebacker Mason Cobb said this week the Trojans didn’t watch film of USC’s loss to Washington. Last month, safety Calen Bullock said he didn’t watch the final drive against Utah when the Trojans gave up a game-winning field goal.

The pattern of denial has forced USC to finally confront an uncomfortable truth this week: The Trojans are in a must-win situation against No. 6 Oregon to keep their slim Pac-12 championship hopes alive.

“It’s a one-game season right now,” quarterback Caleb Williams said.

Riley said it’s rare he de-emphasizes film study after a game, but acknowledged this situation fit the bill. With a road game against a top-10 opponent looming after Riley fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and promoted defensive line coach Shaun Nua and inside linebackers coach Brian Odom to co-interim coordinator positions, there felt like more pressing needs than parsing each mistake from last Saturday’s game in which the Trojans gave up a Riley-era record 572 yards.

“The only goal right now is getting this team, getting our defense, ready to play this week as well as we possibly can,” said Riley, who added coaches still spent their typical time breaking down the film. “That’s the only goal, the only focus. We went forward with that mind-set.”

The matchup demands USC’s full attention. Led by Heisman-contending quarterback Bo Nix, the Ducks are undefeated at home this season. USC needs to win its final two games and hope for losses from two-loss teams like Utah, which plays first-place Washington on Saturday, Oregon State and Arizona, to stay in the hunt for a Pac-12 championship game appearance.

Here are four things to watch in USC’s game against the Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (FOX):