USC-California: A look at how the Trojans and Golden Bears match up

USC defensive front vs. Cal running game. This may seem counter-intuitive, given the immense challenge in front of the USC offense against California’s fierce defense, but the key to the game is how dominant the Trojans’ defense can be against a one-dimensional Golden Bears offense. California is 89th nationally in passing offense and is totally dependent on dual-threat quarterbacks Chase Garbers and Brandon McIlwain and running back Patrick Laird to move the ball. It’s perfect timing for USC, with a banged-up secondary that may not have the services of All-America candidate Iman Marshall because of a sprained foot/ankle, to go against an offense that should not test the Trojans down field. It’s going to be an uphill battle for USC’s offense. But if the defense can do its part, selling out to stopping the run and getting the Golden Bears in enough third-and-longs to get off the field, JT Daniels and Co. will break through eventually.