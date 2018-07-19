Former USC receiver Joseph Lewis arrested on domestic battery charge 2 weeks after release from jail

Less than two weeks after being released from jail following a February charge for domestic violence, former USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis IV was arrested again Wednesday night on suspicion of domestic battery with an injury, a felony.
Lewis is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, online court records show. He was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday by Los Angeles police in the 5900 block of Raymond Avenue in South Los Angeles, just blocks from where he starred as a wide receiver at Hawkins High School.
Released on July 6, Lewis had served 21 days after pleading no contest in May to two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery with an injury.
As part of the sentence in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Lewis was ordered to complete 36 months of probation, a yearlong domestic violence treatment course and stay at least 100 yards from the victim.
Lewis was a five-star wide receiver recruit . He played sparingly last season for the Trojans. A USC spokesman said earlier this month that Lewis was no longer on the team roster.
Lewis told The Times in May that he hoped to rejoin the Trojans for fall camp, which begins Aug. 3.
