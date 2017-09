The USC Overtime Podcast hotline is a little conflicted after USC’s 27-24 double-overtime victory over Texas. Is there more or to be happy about? Or concerned about?

Bill Plaschke and Zach Helfand take you inside the crazy game.

Plus:

What happened to USC’s run game?

Sam Darnold just had a Heisman moment. Which throw?

How did seldom-mentioned defensive lineman Christian Rector become one of the game’s heroes?

And much more.

GET IT ON iTUNES »

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand