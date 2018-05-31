Three of USC's first four games this fall will be televised nationally

The USC football team will play three of its first four games this season on nationally televised, prime-time stages, the school announced Thursday.
The Trojans’ season opener Sept. 1 against Nevada Las Vegas will kick off at 1 p.m. in the Coliseum and be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.
On Sept. 8, USC begins its Pac-12 championship defense at Stanford with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff on Fox.
On Sept. 15, the Trojans travel to Texas for a 5 p.m. PT kickoff that also will be televised by Fox.
On Sept. 21, USC returns to the Coliseum for a Friday night game with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN — the Trojans’ first Friday home game since 1999.
The rest of USC’s game times and television assignments will be announced within six to 12 days of each game.