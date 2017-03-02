Why: Parking is free, and so are summer rehearsals for the L.A. Phil and other groups. After the Hollywood sign, the Bowl is probably L.A.’s greatest landmark, and this is a great way to see it in action.

The County of Los Angeles, which operates the Bowl, opens it to the public for summer Philharmonic rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rehearsals on other days are also open, but only at the discretion of the scheduled artist. The lineups are released on Mondays, and you can call in for schedules. The practices start at 9:30 a.m. and go to noon or later. After surfing, a morning spent listening to the city’s best musicians play Brahms might be the best free activity in L.A.

What: Rehearsals at the Hollywood Bowl.

Where: 2301 Highland Ave., just off the Hollywood Freeway, 8.6 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: Free

Info: http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/visit/guide-newcomers , (323) 850-2000