Try a taquito or knock around the knickknacks on colorful Olvera Street

Why: The chalky old brick of Olvera Street stirs thoughts of what Los Angles looked like the day it was born. Breathe deep the leather shop or some uncommonly good taquitos. An hour or two here, graced by live music in the courtyard, is time well spent.

What: Olvera Street is a tribute to L.A.’s past, with buildings dating to 1818. The block-long open-air market is part of the El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historic Monument.

Restaurants, shops and kiosks line the street where, amid the Packers gear and other tourist bait, you can find some formidable Mexican folk art. For the best value and sometimes the best tastes, check out the smaller hole-in-the-wall restaurants, such as El Rancho Grande, where taquitos bathed in avocado sauce have been a local favorite for generations.

Don’t miss Murillo Leather, a family store that has been putting out hand-crafted hippie-style leather since 1971. Custom leather belts go for around $45; the handsome wallets and satchels beckon as well. Free 50-minute tours of the area are offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon Tuesdays through Saturdays, subject to the availability of docents. For scheduling info, email: info@Olvera-Street.com

Where: Olvera Street, 845 N. Alameda St., in downtown Los Angeles, across from Union Station.

How much? Free, with meals from as low as $3.

Info: Olvera Street