Grab extra napkins when you load up at Pink's

Why: As SoCal traditions go, Pink’s Famous Chili Dogs ranks up there with the summer sun and Oscar night bling. Don’t go just for the grub. Go for the spectacle of a hundred drunks lined up at 2 a.m., all looking for one last decadent moment to end a weekend. Or go for lunch, where the crowd is different – and mostly sober -- but the mustard and onions taste just as good.

What: All-beef weiners slathered with everything from slaw to pastrami, on undersized buns. Go classic with the legendary chili cheese dog ($4.95). Or go big with the Three Dog Night ($10.25) -- three dogs in a giant tortilla, with cheddar cheese, bacon, chili and onions. For a memorable Hollywood moment, order the Lord of the Rings ($5.75), topped with onion rings. It might be your last supper, but it’ll give the paramedics something to talk about. Whenever you go (to Pink's, that is), be prepared to wait a little. As with any eatery worth its salt, lines are constant, though they move quickly and the people-watching can be as good as the meal.

Where: 709 N. La Brea Ave. Los Angeles (and satellite locations elsewhere, but this one is the real deal), 8 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Sandwiches from $4.40, with most ranging from $7-$10.

Info: www.pinkshollywood.com