Politics
How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know
TRAVEL

The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.

Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.

Grab extra napkins when you load up at Pink's

Chris Erskine

Why: As SoCal traditions go, Pink’s Famous Chili Dogs ranks up there with the summer sun and Oscar night bling. Don’t go just for the grub. Go for the spectacle of a hundred drunks lined up at 2 a.m., all looking for one last decadent moment to end a weekend. Or go for lunch, where the crowd is different – and mostly sober -- but the mustard and onions taste just as good.

What: All-beef weiners slathered with everything from slaw to pastrami, on undersized buns. Go classic with the legendary chili cheese dog ($4.95). Or go big with the Three Dog Night ($10.25) -- three dogs in a giant tortilla, with cheddar cheese, bacon, chili and onions. For a memorable Hollywood moment, order the Lord of the Rings ($5.75), topped with onion rings. It might be your last supper, but it’ll give the paramedics something to talk about. Whenever you go (to Pink's, that is), be prepared to wait a little. As with any eatery worth its salt, lines are constant, though they move quickly and the people-watching can be as good as the meal.

Where: 709 N. La Brea Ave. Los Angeles (and satellite locations elsewhere, but this one is the real deal), 8 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Sandwiches from $4.40, with most ranging from $7-$10.

Info: www.pinkshollywood.com

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
57°