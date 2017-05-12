Catch a foul ball, and 2 of the game's biggest names, at Angel Stadium

Why: With a faux waterfall, rally monkeys and a family-friendly vibe, Angel Stadium feels of a piece with nearby Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm. The most G-rated sports venue in Southern California, the Big A earns additional points for allowing tailgating in the parking lot before games -- no alcohol or charcoal but propane grills are OK. Once inside, fans get a chance to cheer Albert Pujols and Mike Trout, two of the best the game has every seen.

What: Angel Stadium has been home to the Angels since 1966, after they moved from Los Angeles. The stadium has served many purposes, including as home to the NFL Rams, but now is configured as a baseball-specific venue. Darkly handsome and well maintained, the stadium invites exploration and whimsy. In particular, the outfield area behind the rocks has an assortment of comfort foods and craft beers as well as picnic area open to all fans.

As ballpark experiences go, Angel Stadium doesn’t have the history or cathedral-like reverence of Fenway and Wrigley. What it does offer is a good value, a bouncy audience and a cheerful staff that, unlike some other SoCal sports venues, is personable and professional. For pre- and postgame celebrations, a series of familiar restaurants is within walking distance.

Where: Angel Stadium is off the 57 Freeway, in Orange County, 29 miles southeast of downtown L.A. Directions

How much: Tickets start at $10

Info: Angels website