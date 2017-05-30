Walk the wind-raked stairs to the Point Reyes Lighthouse

Why: It's not just the view (although if you get a blue-sky day, you'll never forget that long northerly march of breakers and rugged coast into near-infinity). It's also the sense of isolation and the challenge of hiking down 308 steps, and then up again, while a fierce wind tugs at your arms and legs.

What: The Point Reyes Lighthouse, which is often foggy when it's not windy, has stood since 1870 at the end of Point Reyes Headlands. It feels like the end of North America.

These days it's busiest in whale-watching season, from late December through mid-April. Sometimes, park rangers restrict car traffic, so you may need to board a shuttle. Before you reach the visitor center, the observation deck and steps, it's a hike of about half a mile from the small parking lot. Wear layers. (When the wind hits 40 mph, rangers close the steps and lighthouse.)

As you approach, remember that the station was active until 1975, which means this was some lighthouse-keeper's daily workplace for a long time.

Where: The lighthouse and visitor center are at the west end of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in west Marin County. The nearest gas and food are about 20 miles away. The visitor center is 435 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free.

Info: Point Reyes Historic Lighthouse