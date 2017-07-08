Play with plastic in Legoland

Why: Little plastic interlocking bricks. They're hard to resist, especially when deployed to mimic the White House or the Golden Gate Bridge. Especially when you're 8, but sometimes when you're 48.

What: Legoland California, in Carlsbad, is at once homegrown and exotic, a theme park that wouldn't exist if some guy in Denmark hadn't started stamping out colorful, connectable plastic bits in 1949. Now there are Lego movies, clothing, books, and so on.

The Carlsbad park, opened in 1999, is one of six worldwide. It includes an adjacent 250-room hotel (very kid-friendly), about 60 rides, shows and attractions ("Star Wars" figures? Check. Bust of William Shakespeare? Check.). It's also got a next-door aquarium and water park; a new Surfers Bay is expected to open in summer of 2017. And don't forget the beach, which is 1 mile to the west and free. Perhaps because most of its rides won't upset your stomach or raise your blood pressure, Legoland has a reputation for appealing to younger kids more than older ones. (It officially targets families with kids ages 2-12.)