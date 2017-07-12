TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
TRAVEL

The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.

Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.

Family-friendlyL.A. County

Look closely at LACMA, where lampposts and boulders share turf with Old Masters and Abstract Expressionists

Christopher Reynolds
Filmmakers Richard Dewey, left, and Timothy Marrinan at "Urban Light." (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Filmmakers Richard Dewey, left, and Timothy Marrinan at "Urban Light." (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Why: If you had to rely on one museum in California to lead you through all of art history from a Western perspective, you'd almost certainly wind up at the doors of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. And your teenager (who gets in free) wouldn't want to leave without a selfie amid the lampposts of Chris Burden's "Urban Light" at the museum's Wilshire Boulevard entrance.

What: Never mind that it's the biggest encyclopedic art museum in the West. LACMA is also a linchpin of Wilshire Boulevard, drawing casual visitors with "Urban Light" out front and Michael Heizer's "Levitated Mass" (a boulder above a walkway) out back. You might not be wild about the museum buildings' jarring juxtaposition of architecture from different decades, but you can spend hours roaming inside  — and hours more with the museum's neighbors.

(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)
(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Next door is the kid-friendly La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, fronted by a dozen food trucks on most days. On the south side of the street, wrapped in stainless-steel ribbons, is the Petersen Automotive Museum. And almost directly across the street from "Urban Light" are several chunks of the Berlin Wall, provocatively painted.

Where: 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 9 miles west of downtown L.A. Expect traffic hassles in the immediate neighborhood as crews build a Metro light-rail station.

How much: General admission is $15 per adult, which rises to $25 when you add special exhibitions. But it's all free for children 17 and younger. Closed Wednesdays. Off-street parking $14.

Info: L.A. County Museum of Art

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
68°