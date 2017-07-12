Look closely at LACMA, where lampposts and boulders share turf with Old Masters and Abstract Expressionists

Why: If you had to rely on one museum in California to lead you through all of art history from a Western perspective, you'd almost certainly wind up at the doors of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. And your teenager (who gets in free) wouldn't want to leave without a selfie amid the lampposts of Chris Burden's "Urban Light" at the museum's Wilshire Boulevard entrance.

What: Never mind that it's the biggest encyclopedic art museum in the West. LACMA is also a linchpin of Wilshire Boulevard, drawing casual visitors with "Urban Light" out front and Michael Heizer's "Levitated Mass" (a boulder above a walkway) out back. You might not be wild about the museum buildings' jarring juxtaposition of architecture from different decades, but you can spend hours roaming inside — and hours more with the museum's neighbors.