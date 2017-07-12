The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Look closely at LACMA, where lampposts and boulders share turf with Old Masters and Abstract Expressionists
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: If you had to rely on one museum in California to lead you through all of art history from a Western perspective, you'd almost certainly wind up at the doors of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. And your teenager (who gets in free) wouldn't want to leave without a selfie amid the lampposts of Chris Burden's "Urban Light" at the museum's Wilshire Boulevard entrance.
What: Never mind that it's the biggest encyclopedic art museum in the West. LACMA is also a linchpin of Wilshire Boulevard, drawing casual visitors with "Urban Light" out front and Michael Heizer's "Levitated Mass" (a boulder above a walkway) out back. You might not be wild about the museum buildings' jarring juxtaposition of architecture from different decades, but you can spend hours roaming inside — and hours more with the museum's neighbors.
Next door is the kid-friendly La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, fronted by a dozen food trucks on most days. On the south side of the street, wrapped in stainless-steel ribbons, is the Petersen Automotive Museum. And almost directly across the street from "Urban Light" are several chunks of the Berlin Wall, provocatively painted.
Where: 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 9 miles west of downtown L.A. Expect traffic hassles in the immediate neighborhood as crews build a Metro light-rail station.
How much: General admission is $15 per adult, which rises to $25 when you add special exhibitions. But it's all free for children 17 and younger. Closed Wednesdays. Off-street parking $14.