Scoop into Fosselman's in Alhambra for creamy handmade ice cream that changes with the seasons

What: The family ice cream company has changed through the years, but not dramatically, and not without the attention to

Why: Long before Starbucks turned coffee into its own food group, there was Fosselman’s Ice Cream Co. Since 1919, the same year the Green Bay Packers were founded, the Fosselman family has turned out handmade ice cream in dozens of flavors, plus candies and desserts, from a timeless shop in Alhambra, 30 minutes from downtown Los Angeles.

detail and customers that have made it a local landmark. These days, it sells to restaurants and hotels, but still does a brisk business out of the little shop on Main Street.

Not as kitsch as Fair Oaks Pharmacy, a rival parlor 10 minutes away, Fosselman's draws customers who don’t necessarily come for that old-soda-fountain experience. They come for the creamy-great desserts. They do it all here — sorbets, cakes, splits — but to appreciate how rich and wonderful Fosselman’s is, order a simple cup, or a milkshake.

Nearly 50 flavors are on the menu, which is constantly updated with seasonal variations: pumpkin for October; peppermint bark at Christmas.

Where: 1824 W. Main St., Alhambra, 10 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

How much: Cones from $3.25, shakes and malts from $5.85. Sundaes from $5.40. Cash only.

Info: Fosselman's