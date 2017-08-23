Gas up and chow down at the popular Whoa Nellie Deli, at Yosemite's door

Why: The Whoa Nellie Deli near the eastern entrance to Yosemite National Park serves up uncommonly good road food from the back of a service station, with live music twice a week on a wind-kissed vista overlooking Mono Lake.

What: This is one of California’s finest summer pit stops, a place to gas up, buy a souvenir and munch almost anything your stomach desires. Perched as it is just outside the national park, it’s far better than it has to be.

The family-owned complex was established in 1996 by Dennis and Jane Domaille, and is currently managed by their daughter Denise. The Whoa Nellie got its name from the reaction of motorists suddenly braking after spotting the gas station at the junction of the 395 and 120. The station and deli quickly became a favorite for Eastern Sierra campers and tourists on the move.

In the mood for sushi? The Whoa Nellie has it, though you might consider sticking with a breakfast burrito ($8.95) or the ribeye and eggs ($14.95). Top performers really kick off at lunchtime, with fish tacos in mango salsa ($12.50) by far the most popular menu item. Baby back ribs ($18.95) and the wild buffalo meatloaf ($18.95) are also notable. Burgers, grilled to order, start at $9.50.

The portions are robust and the free three-hour concerts on Thursdays and Sundays draw large crowds to the busy gas mart, which opens for the season on the last Saturday in April and closes in late October.

What's next? A 120-room hotel is in the planning stages.

Where: 22 Vista Point Drive, Lee Vining, Calif., 331 miles from Los Angeles, in Mono County. Seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

How much: Meals start at about $5, but specialties run $12 to $18.

Info: Whoa Nellie Deli, (760) 647-1088.