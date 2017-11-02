Eat well on the edge of Malibu, with a pelican's view of the coast

What: A little fancy, yet hardly stuffy, Geoffrey’s has long been a go-to Malibu restaurant for anniversaries, proposals, birthdays and wedding showers.

Why: It’s amazing how few L.A.-area restaurants celebrate the outdoors. Geoffrey’s in Malibu does. There’s hardly a bad table in this special occasion venue, where the ocean is almost as close as your wine glass.

The patio restaurant is super busy in summer and over the holidays, making a warm November day an excellent time to go for a leisurely lunch – it stays open through the afternoon, with a brief pause from 3:30 to 4 p.m., as it resets for dinner. But linger at your table; this isn’t a place to rush you out.

At dinner, gas pits light up the night. On this cinematic stretch of the northern Malibu coastline, in the afterglow of a California sunset, with the fire dancing nearby, there’s hardly a more romantic getaway.

The cool Pacific chills the evening, so bring a jacket or sweater. If you forget, your server will offer a blanket. It makes the restaurant open to the elements and cozy at the same time.

What to order? Geoffrey’s offers a modest but interesting menu, served in satisfying portions: paella, steaks, seafood. The kitchen is quick, and scallops come out sizzling -- big and round as your coffee cup, on a bed of foie gras risotto. The crème brulee, big enough for two, arrives over a chocolate hazelnut base.

Where: 27400 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, Calif., about 35 miles west of downtown L.A.

How much: Lunches from about $15, but most $25-$30. Dinners from $28, but most entrees around $40.

Info: Geoffrey’s