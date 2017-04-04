TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Size up classic cars, tour historic Union Station and collect OMG reactions at colorful Venice Beach
TRAVEL

The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.

Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.

Southern California

Sniff that thin mountain air at the artsy Cafe Aroma in Idyllwild

Christopher Reynolds
There's a roof over this patio now. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
There's a roof over this patio now. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Why: If you're in Idyllwild, you've probably just finished a hike in the San Jacinto mountains, or you're about to start one, or there's a snow-frolic or rock-climbing excursion afoot, or maybe you've got a kid going to the Idyllwild Arts Academy or one of the many camps in the woods around town. In any of those cases, this is a great place to relax before or after a pickup or drop-off.

What: This easygoing eatery sits in the heart of downtown, if loose-knit Idyllwild (population about 3,900) can be said to have one. Cafe Aroma often has live (but gentle) music, with local artists' work inside. Sometimes there's a belly dancer or an author reading her work. Since a 2016 renovation/expansion, the tables on the deck have a roof overhead, so the patio works in more kinds of weather. And if you have a kid in tow, consider a later visit to the nearby Candy Cupboard, a tiny, tasty shop that's been offering  taffy, chocolate, shaved ice and such for more than 35 years. 

Where: 54750 N Circle Dr, Idyllwild, 109 miles east of downtown L.A.

How much: Sweet potato and veggie lasagna, $18.25. Osso bucco, $27.95. Breakfast, lunch and dinner served.

Info: Cafe Aroma

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°