Board the Angels Flight railway for a short, steep trip through downtown L.A.
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: It's the shortest, steepest train trip you'll ever take.
What: Angels Flight is a railroad in downtown Los Angeles with two orange cars and a 298-foot route. The cars climb at a 33% grade (steeper than Lombard Street in San Francisco) from the bottom of Bunker Hill to the top. And the railway dates to 1901, when Bunker Hill was a neighborhood of Victorian houses, not skyscrapers.
Over the last 116 years, the railway has failed at least twice, moved once, spent years out of commission, yet somehow always reopened -- most recently on Aug. 31, 2017, drawing healthy crowds despite beastly heat. Now it's well positioned to capitalize on the surging popularity of the Grand Central Market just across Hill Street, not to mention the urban views from the uphill end, next to the fountains of California Plaza.
Where: 350 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.. How much: $1 each way, 50 cents if you have a Metro card.
Info: Angels Flight