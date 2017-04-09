Browse the former lima bean field where the first California megamall sprouted 50 years ago

Why: South Coast Plaza, the first California megamall, opened its doors in 1967 in Costa Mesa, 10 miles south of Disneyland.

What: As might befit a fashion icon turning 50, the mall has had a lot of work done. The current count is about 250 stores and 30 restaurants. In its early decades, tourists regularly flew in from Asia just to shop here, then an unheard-of idea. After decades of expansion and evolution, its annual sales still are said to be as much as $1.7 billion, putting it among the highest-grossing malls in the U.S.

Its first iteration was designed by mall pioneer Victor Gruen. If you're a visiting space alien seeking a quick primer on American consumer culture, this is a fine place to start. If you're a traveler seeking a souvenir that's uniquely local, you may be barking up the wrong tree -- for all their opulence, most of these stores are chain brands. But there's plenty to buy and eat, and virtually next door you'll find the South Coast Repertory performance space and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts (formerly the Orange County Performing Arts Center), named to honor donor and South Coast Plaza developer Henry T. Segerstrom.

Where: 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, 39 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Parking is $7, whether you self-park or use one fo the three valet stations.

Info: South Coast Plaza