Investigate the goo-drowned beasts at L.A.'s La Brea Tar Pits

More than 600 species of animals and plants -- bison, camel, sloth and smilodon included -- have been recovered and identified since excavations began in 1901.

What: It was 1875 when the Hancock family presented an old cat's tooth, found on their property, to a visiting academic named William Denton. In the years since Denton realized he had something special on his hands, scientists have found that the tar pits hold animal remains dating back 11,000 years.

Why: Where else are you going to see 200 wolf jaws, the long, curved teeth of a snarling saber-toothed cat and the skeleton of a mastodon -- all on the property where they were found?

Equally important, if you're a kid, is the way they look now. Some seem so lifelike, it's scary. (The curators got help from the Jim Henson's Creature Shop in getting lifelike effects from at least one saber-toothed cat.) And some of the bone arrangements (like the wolf jaws) can be mesmerizing.

The tar pits and museum are surrounded by a pleasant, grassy park (excellent for picnics) and many food trucks linger nearby.

Also, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art is next door. (Is the LACMA/Tar Pits/food-truck combo the simplest L.A. tourist day of all? Quite possibly.)

Where: 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, nine miles west of downtown L.A.

How much: Museum admission is $12 for adults, $9 for kids aged 13-17 (and college students with IC); and $5 for kids aged 3-12.

info : La Brea Tar Pits & Museum