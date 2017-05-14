Vanquish scurvy, buy an eye patch and boost creative writing at S.F.'s 826 Valencia

Why: It's a pirate supply store. It's a charity. It's.... oh, just go inside and enjoy.

What: 826 Valencia sells itself as a pirate supply shop, complete with eye patches, handy jars of Scurvy Begone a retail showroom full of pillage-worthy merchandise. But the real business is in back. It's a non-profit educational outfit that tutors kids (ages 6-18) in creative writing. The founders are author Dave Eggers and educator Nínive Calegari.

The enterprise, born in San Francisco in 2002, has now grown into a national organization with tentacles in several U.S. cities and implausible retail cover story in place for each. (L.A. has a time-travel shop, Boston a bigfoot research institute.)

Oh, and once you're done pawing through the pirate goods, check out a few other storefronts. Valencia is one of the liveliest retail-and-restaurant streets in the Mission district, and its merchants offer antique stereo sets, arcane taxidermy and designer infant wear ("my first ironic T-shirt") and so on.

Where: 826 Valencia St., san Francisco, 382 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: $5 for an eye patch, $13 for a skull-and-crossbones flag, $15 for a tri-corner hat, $299.99 for a hook. Or you could buy an anthology on student writing.

Info: 826 Valencia