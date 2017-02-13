Why : Because these critters, like creationism and evolution, demand closer inspection.

What: In Cabazon, on the road to Palm Springs, a pair of massive dinosaurs lurk by Interstate 10, eager to lure children. Rex and Dinny are their names.

If you're tight on money, just admire them from the parking lot. If the kids insist on a close encounter, pay the admission fee and they can clamber up inside a dinosaur's neck and look out at the world through his teeth (as Pee-wee Herman did in the 1985 film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure").

But that's not all. Management of this roadside attraction is eager to promote creationism (hence the slogan "By design, not chance") so in the gift shop you may find children's books written along those lines.

Now's the time to debate: Did these creatures evolve millions of years ago? Were they created thousands of years ago? Or did a restaurateur named Claude Bell put them together in the 1970s and '80s from leftover freeway materials?

Where: 50770 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, 91 miles east of downtown L.A.

How much : Adult admission, $10. Children, $9.

Info: Cabazon dinosaurs