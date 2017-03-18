Catch a lift, or a tango lesson, at L.A.'s historic Union Station

Why: Back when the railroads had major money – and ruled the world the way the tech behemoths do today -- they built grand palaces. One of the last was Union Station, a splendid transportation hub in an old corner of downtown Los Angeles.

What: Union Station is at the center of the city’s transit spider web, providing rail, subway, bus and bike connections to destinations as close as Chinatown and as far as Beijing (by way of shuttle bus service to LAX, of course). Buses will also zip you from here to a Dodger game, or a night at the Hollywood Bowl.

You can catch a high-end meal here, at the notable Traxx restaurant, while ogling the station’s amazing Mission Moderne-style architecture, which dates to its completion in 1939. The station is also a handy launch point for pub crawls along Hollywood Boulevard or at L.A. Live.

More and more, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority hopes you’ll visit for the cultural and entertainment events it’s staging, such as free tango lessons or pop-up opera events. Architectural tours are held the second Sunday of every month. Hop aboard www.unionstationla.com/tours for info.

Where: 800 N. Alameda, St., downtown Los Angeles.

How much: Free, and open from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Info: www.unionstationla.com