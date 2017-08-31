The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Catch a movie beneath the stars, and above them, at the hippest cemetery in Hollywood
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: The palm-shaded, Paramount-adjacent Hollywood Forever Cemetery combines film screenings and other cagey programming with a long roster of show-business gravesites.
What: Cecil B. DeMille, Judy Garland, Jayne Mansfield, Johnny Ramone and Rudolph Valentino repose here and so can you, on a more temporary basis. On selected weekend nights every summer, Cinespia screens cult and classic movies on the Fairbanks Lawn, a grave-free corner of the 62-acre cemetery.
Audiences spread blankets, picnic, buy popcorn and candy and groove to a pre-movie DJ. (Before the Aug. 26 showing of "Ghost World" (2001), director Terry Zwigoff and actors Thora Birch and Illeana Douglas turned up to offer greetings.)
The 2017 Cinespia season, which began May 13 with "Chinatown," winds up with "Sunset Boulevard" (Sept. 3), "Coming to America" (Sept. 9) and Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo and Juliet" (Sept. 16). Hollywood Forever also hosts a popular Dia de Los Muertos celebration in late October and uses its Masonic Lodge as a year-round concert venue. By day, the cemetery is open to visitors.
Where: 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A., 6 miles northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: Daytime admission is free. Movie tickets are typically $16 and on-site parking for the movies is $15.
Info: Hollywood Forever, Cinespia