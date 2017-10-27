Catch a wave at Rincon, a surf spot so good the Beach Boys sang about it

Why: Consider the tyranny of too much clothing. Or study the topography of clouds. Rustic Rincon Beach invites such reflection. It also lures surfers near and far for long runs on legendary, well-formed waves.

What: Just off the 101, near Carpinteria, Rincon is a worthy escape whether you surf or not.

Don’t be put off by the gated community that’s front and center as you arrive. Take a right into Rincon Beach Park, which features well-kept picnic areas lining the bluff and a set of wooden stairs leading to the beach. Or hang a left instead to the spot where the surfers congregate at three subsections of Rincon: Indicator, Rivermouth and the Cove.

Rincon is scenic and secluded, with vistas, a surf hut and plentiful parking. Surfers tend to use the parking lot to the left, and picnickers and swimmers park in the right lot. (Except for bathrooms, there are no services here.)

Beyond anything else, Rincon is a surfer destination, with world-class surf breaks so good they were mentioned in the Beach Boys classic “Surfin’ Safari.” From sun up to sunset, sleek waves deliver long rides on a consistent basis.

Of course, those kinds of conditions attract crowds and plenty of competition for the best waves. Come on a Tuesday when crowds are generally at their thinnest.

Where: Rincon is three miles south of Carpinteria, 88 miles nrothwest of downtown L.A., on the Ventura/Santa Barbara county line. Take the Bates Road exit off the 101, and head west to the parking lots.

How much: Free

Info: Rincon beach