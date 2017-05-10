Why: Though some describe L.A.’s architectural aesthetic as “diseased,” there are pockets of taste and splendor. The Central Library, born in 1926, is such an oasis. It’s the sort of marbled cultural sanctuary where Aristotle might’ve wandered at will. You should too.

What: The original Central Library is an early example of Art Deco, a popular style of architecture from the mid-1920s through the 1930s. It was designed by Bertram Goodhue, in the last project of a career that included the Nebraska Capitol. He died unexpectedly in 1924, and Carleton Winslow took over and completed the project in 1926. After a long renovation, the Central Library was reopened in 1993, with the landmark Goodhue Building restored and a new wing named for former Mayor Tom Bradley. During the renovation, most of the library’s collection was moved to the new Tom Bradley Wing, and the original library building is now given over primarily to exhibitions, reader services and administration.

Adding life and beauty to the facility is a series of sculptures, paintings, historical murals and a magnificent rotunda featuring the Zodiac Chandelier. The adjacent Maguire Gardens are one of downtown’s top outdoor spaces -- shady and thick with fountains.

It’s a lot to take in, so consider one of the free walk-in docent tours that take place daily, and twice on Saturdays. No reservations are necessary for groups of six or fewer.

Where: 630 W. 5th St., in downtown Los Angeles

How much: Free

Info: Arranged tours for groups of any number can be reserved by calling the library's docent office.