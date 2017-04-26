Chase rainbows in Convict Lake, site of a Wild West shootout and a cozy resort

Cathedral-like mountains ring this lake, which got its name from a bloody shootout involving prison escapees in 1871. But that’s over now. What remains is this deep, walled-in glacial lake that gives up some of the most beautiful trout you’ve ever seen, when the season kicks in on the last weekend in April.

What: Mt. Morrison (12,268 feet) and Laurel Mountain (11,812 feet) throw off duplicate images in the often-glassy lake. There is camping, horseback riding and a three-mile hiking loop that follows the lake and can be used for shore fishing. Convict Lake is anchored by a cozy resort that includes a popular, well-regarded restaurant and marina. Rainbow and German brown trout are the guests of honor, and the lake is stocked weekly by the Department of Fish & Wildlife. At the marina, you can rent a boat, or debate the merits of Gulp Worms vs. Sierra Slammers. Or, you can rent a kayak for half a day ($50) or a fishing boat ($70). Pontoons run from $200. To buy a California sport fishing license, go to the Department of Fish and Wildlife website. This year's rates: $15.12 for one day, $47.01 for California residents. Mono County's trout fishing season ends Nov. 15. Read more about California fishing at www.wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing.

Where: 2000 Convict Lake Road, Mammoth Lakes, in Mono County, about five hours from Los Angeles.

How much: Parking and hiking are free. Cabins start at about $100, but require two-night minimum. Other than the license, there is no fee to fish.

Info: Convict Lake, (800) 992-2260