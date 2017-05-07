Check out the diverse pleasures of Chinatown, Jake

Why: L.A.’s Chinatown has a past. Transplanted from its original venue 80 years ago, the neighborhood northeast of downtown retains an authentic vibe, in a region otherwise threatened with mass gentrification. It is famously notorious in the classic Jack Nicholson movie "Chinatown," but today it is a relatively safe, wonderfully scented and an easy-to-navigate stretch of shops and vast dim sum houses.

What: Chinatown was bumped to its current location in the 1930s, to allow for the building of the opulent Union Station. Today, it features restaurants, groceries, herbal shops and galleries. Amid its various attractions are a jazz club; a Cajun deli; a growing number of art galleries; many Vietnamese restaurants; and L.A.’s favorite French dip sandwich shop, Philippe the Original.

It also features an even better lunch spot, Howlin’ Ray’s, a Nashville-style fried chicken joint that serves, to my mind, the best (and spiciest) sandwich in Los Angeles. Needless to say, it is hardly one thing.

But it remains to this day a hub of Chinese culture and tradition, and the site of Chinese New Year’s celebrations and Moon festivals. For perhaps the most affordable lunch feast ever, take visitors to one of the dim sum houses, where you can fill the table with delicacies from passing carts of seafood. Ocean Seafood is one of the grandest such halls, as is CBS Seafood. Meanwhile, on the first Thursday of the month, the Chinatown After Dark tours offer glimpses of local favorites, such as Grand Star Jazz Club, a neighborhood hangout since 1946.

Where: Downtown Los Angeles, half a mile northeast of City Hall.

How much: Free. Lot parking starts at around $4

Info: Chinatown, L.A.