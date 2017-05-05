The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Check out this classic California beach bar in the shadow of Santa Monica Pier
|Chris Erskine
Why: Easy to overlook as just another tourist trap, Big Dean’s Ocean Front Cafe is far more than that. It’s a slice of life, SoCal style. It's also one of the great hangouts in the heart of the region and excellent for people-watching near Santa Monica Pier.
What: It's an open-air beach bar -- kind of a beer garden -- that serves good pub grub and a decent selection of brews (plus wine but no hard liquor). You’ll be relieved to find a place this jovial and affordable in a busy and often overpriced urban setting.
The laid-back staff looks as though they all just came in from surfing, making Big Dean’s a classic hangout since the '70s. Grab one of the picnic tables near the entrance. The front area is often busy, but don’t let a lack of tables deter you. Plenty of space awaits in the roomy courtyard in back.
“Chesseburger-cheeseburger-cheeseburger” is the mantra of this place (ask for grilled onions). But the clam chowder bread bowl and fish tacos are worth your time as well.
And, to make a day of it, there’s a bike rental place (Sea Mist Rentals) right next door. Big Dean's is getting bigger soon with a 100-seat expansion, but will remain open during construction.
Where: 1615 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica (just south of the pier)
How much: Double cheeseburgers cost $8. Most meals run about $10.