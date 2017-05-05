Check out this classic California beach bar in the shadow of Santa Monica Pier

Why: Easy to overlook as just another tourist trap, Big Dean’s Ocean Front Cafe is far more than that. It’s a slice of life, SoCal style. It's also one of the great hangouts in the heart of the region and excellent for people-watching near Santa Monica Pier.

What: It's an open-air beach bar -- kind of a beer garden -- that serves good pub grub and a decent selection of brews (plus wine but no hard liquor). You’ll be relieved to find a place this jovial and affordable in a busy and often overpriced urban setting.

The laid-back staff looks as though they all just came in from surfing, making Big Dean’s a classic hangout since the '70s. Grab one of the picnic tables near the entrance. The front area is often busy, but don’t let a lack of tables deter you. Plenty of space awaits in the roomy courtyard in back.

“Chesseburger-cheeseburger-cheeseburger” is the mantra of this place (ask for grilled onions). But the clam chowder bread bowl and fish tacos are worth your time as well.

And, to make a day of it, there’s a bike rental place (Sea Mist Rentals) right next door. Big Dean's is getting bigger soon with a 100-seat expansion, but will remain open during construction.

Where: 1615 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica (just south of the pier)

How much: Double cheeseburgers cost $8. Most meals run about $10.

Info: Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe