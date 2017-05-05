TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
Check out this classic California beach bar in the shadow of Santa Monica Pier

Chris Erskine
Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe (Chris Erskine/Los Angeles Times)
Why: Easy to overlook as just another tourist trap, Big Dean’s Ocean Front Cafe is far more than that. It’s a slice of life, SoCal style. It's also one of the great hangouts in the heart of the region and excellent for people-watching near Santa Monica Pier.

What: It's an open-air beach bar -- kind of a beer garden -- that serves good pub grub and a decent selection of brews (plus wine but no hard liquor). You’ll be relieved to find a place this jovial and affordable in a busy and often overpriced urban setting.

The laid-back staff looks as though they all just came in from surfing, making Big Dean’s a classic hangout since the '70s. Grab one of the picnic tables near the entrance. The front area is often busy, but don’t let a lack of tables deter you. Plenty of space awaits in the roomy courtyard in back.

“Chesseburger-cheeseburger-cheeseburger” is the mantra of this place (ask for grilled onions). But the clam chowder bread bowl and fish tacos are worth your time as well.

And, to make a day of it, there’s a bike rental place (Sea Mist Rentals) right next door. Big Dean's is getting bigger soon with a 100-seat expansion, but will remain open during construction.

Where: 1615 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica (just south of the pier)

How much: Double cheeseburgers cost $8. Most meals run about $10.

Info: Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe

