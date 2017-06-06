Clap with the kids at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater

Why: As a rule, there's not much on Hollywood Boulevard that I'd recommend for a kid in elementary school. But this rule has one gleaming exception: Disney's exuberantly restored El Capitan Theatre, which is a great place to see a family film.

What: This venue, built in 1926, premiered "Citizen Kane" in 1941 and kicked off Hollywood's revival (still ongoing) with its reopening 50 years later. The outside is Spanish Colonial. The inside: East Indian Theatrical (by way of a San Francisco architect). The Disney studio often premieres new films here. Whether the show is a premiere or not, pre-show entertainment often includes performances on the venue's Mighty Wurlitzer organ, which rises from beneath the stage.

Back in the '20s, this venue began its life as a stage for live theater. In fact, it was one in a trio of boldly themed venues on the boulevard: El Capitan, Chinese and Egyptian. In 1941, El Capitan switched from live theater to movies.

Where: 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, across the street from the Hollywood & Highland mall, 8 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Prices vary. Besides movies, there are 30-minute tours of the building ($15 per adult), 15-minute "express" tours ($9 per adult) and a variety of birthday-party packages.

Info: El Capitan Theatre