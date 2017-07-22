Clamber up to join the granite, sky and Mt. Shasta at Castle Crags State Park near Redding

Why: The last half-mile of this trail puts you in the sky, basically, with a passel of granite peaks. Or crags, to use the local word.

What: Castle Crags is a vertical place – a roughly 4,000-acre park with just 28 miles of trails, because everything is so rocky and steep. Even if you don’t finish the park’s marquee route, the Crags Trail,you’ll be grateful for coming close. It’s a 5.5-mile round-trip route, beginning with a mile of trudging through forest. Then the views begin and the rocks begin to take over the landscape. And Mt. Shasta pops up. It gets really steep toward the end (you'll gain 2,200 feet of elevation is that 2.75 miles). But the views are so breathtaking that it seems a fair trade.

After you've doubled back to the starting point, give yourself a few more minutes before leaving the park. Near the entrance is a suspension bridge over the Sacramento River. The trail there is flat and shady, and there are picnic tables handy.

Also worth noting: There are 76 campsites in the park, and the Pacific Crest Trail passes through, bisecting the Crags Trail.

Where: 20022 Castle Creek Rd., Castella, 48 miles north of Redding, 589 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: $8 per vehicle.

Info: Castle Crags State Park