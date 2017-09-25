Why: North and south, as far as the eye can see, you have perhaps the most dramatic meeting of land and sea on the 840 miles of California's coastline. In between you have Highway 1 and this graceful span, a man-made respite between coastal wonders. But the highway is highly vulnerable to landslides, which is why, for now, we all need to approach Bixby Bridge from the north.

What: Highway 1 through Big Sur covers about 90 miles, beginning north of San Simeon and on to just south of Carmel. The stormy winter of 2016-2017 forced closure of the road in multiple spots, and it will be at least late summer 2018 before you can drive all the way through again. But north and south of the closures, most of Big Sur's scenery and businesses are open and accessible. Bixby Bridge is a highlight of the northern portion.

To reach the Bixby Bridge, the Rocky Point Restaurant, Point Lobos, Carmel and other points north, drive north on the 101 from Southern California. Then double back through Monterey via Highway 68. Soon you'll be hugging that amazing Big Sur coastline. Bear in mind that some trails are open in Andrew Molera and Garrapata state parks but much territory is closed or tightly restricted as repairs continue.

Now, about Bixby Bridge: It was completed in 1932, a masterpiece built by the lowest bidder for a government contract. Its roadway runs about 260 feet above Bixby Creek and the waves below. Even if you pass over without pausing, it feels as though you're in the middle of something special.

There is a turnout space just north of the bridge (it's called Castle Rock Viewpoint), and it has room for a dozen cars. But if you're driving on a weekend, especially in summer, it'll probably be full. If you you arrive amid less traffic and see a spot, do pull off the road and soak up the panorama. For a different perspective, cross the highway when it's safe and walk a few hundred yards inland on less-trafficked Old Coast Road, also just north of the span.

Where: The bridge stands along Highway 1, 15 miles south of Carmel, 336 miles northwest of downtown L.A. (if you arrive via the 101 and 68). Before any driving on Highway 1 in Big Sur, check conditions with Caltrans.

How much: Free. But it cost $202,334 to build in 1932.

Info: Visit California, Big Sur Chamber of Commerce