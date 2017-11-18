Cruise the canals of Long Beach, with a gondolier to guide your way

Why: For more than a century, and with mixed results, SoCal developers have been trying to create versions of Venice, Italy. In Long Beach, it has actually worked. Year-round, singing gondoliers guide their vessels through the upscale Naples neighborhood. Late in the year, the scene becomes a holiday mirror of water and lights.

What: Gondola Getaway operates one-hour voyages out of the Belmont Shore area seven days a week. Some of the gondoliers sing, others bring along recorded music. Either way, it is a romantic escape, and popular for birthdays and anniversaries. Groups and couples get separate boats, meaning they won’t be placed with strangers.

The gondolas are not pushed with a pole, as many assume. The vessels are rowed, using techniques learned in Italy.

This time of year, the lights go up, drawing even more crowds. Nights can be frosty but the canals themselves often provide protection from the winds. Still, dress in layers. High heels are discouraged. Blankets are provided.

Appetizer plates such as meats and cheeses can be arranged in advance, or passengers are allowed to bring their own. No beverages are provided, so it’s BYOB for wine or other refreshments.

Reservations are taken by phone and fill up quickly in summers and around the holidays. Have a second or third option available on dates, as well as credit card and other info.

Where: 5489 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, 28 miles south of downtown L.A.

How much: $100 for first two guests and $30 for each additional passenger up to six. Bigger gondolas and pricing available for groups. Tips usually range from 15% to 25%, and are at the discretion of the passenger.

Info: Gondola Getaway