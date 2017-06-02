Cut loose (and count on a crowd) at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar

Why: Everybody loves a county fair. And lately, this one is the best-attended fair in California, surpassing even the state fair in Sacramento. The nearby beach might be a factor.

What: The 2017 San Diego County Fair runs June 2 to July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. It's closed on Mondays, except for July 3; and closed on Tuesdays, except for June 27 and July 4.

In 2016, the fair drew 1.6 million visitors with its performers, competitions, exhibits, midway attractions, fried food, salted food, sugary food and other time-honored fair fare. (But don't expect a beauty contest. The fair abandoned that in 2004, 46 years after its 1958 "Fairest of the Fair" award went to high school senior Raquel Tejada, later known as Raquel Welch.)

Where: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, 108 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Admission is $18 for most adults and teens 13 and above; $11 for anyone 62 or over, $11 for children 6-12; free for kids under 6. Parking is $13-$23 per car.

Info: San Diego County Fair