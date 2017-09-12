The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Dig those world-class bumps, sets and spikes on the sands of Manhattan Beach
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: If this were just any wealthy beach city, it would be a great place to run, bike, surf, people-watch and nurse your real estate envy. But Manhattan Beach is also the birthplace of beach volleyball as a way of life. Whenever you visit, you'll probably see seriously talented athletes at play.
What: Among the South Bay beach cities of Redondo, Hermosa and Manhattan, this is the northernmost and wealthiest. Plenty of restaurants and shops are lined up on Manhattan Beach Boulevard, the main drag. At the end of the boulevard, the concrete Manhattan Beach Pier reaches 928 feet into the sea, with a cafe and the small, kid-friendly Roundhouse Aquarium at the end.
The volleyball happens on the sand courts just north and south of the pier. Besides frequent competitions there are lots of classes for kids and adults. Be warned that the Manhattan Beach Open, a summer institution since 1960, draws tens of thousands of fans, making a demanding parking situation downright diabolical. Be comforted that no matter when you come, you can read the brass plaques along the pier's Manhattan Beach Open Volleyball Walk of Fame: Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings has seven plaques there. Karch Kiraly, also an Olympic gold medalist, has 10.
Take a walk along the Strand or bike the Marvin Braude Bike Trail. (Both parallel the shore).
Get a beer at Rock'n Fish, a cone at the always-busy Manhattan Beach Creamery, or a meal at any hour in The Kettle. (All three are within a few blocks on Manhattan Beach Boulevard.) The Shade Hotel is a short walk away, pricey and stylish, in Metlox Plaza.
Where: The Manhattan Beach Pier is 22 miles southwest of downtown L.A., 5 miles south of LAX.
How much: Ice cream cones at the Manhattan Beach Creamery cost $3.95-$6.95. Homes along the Strand routinely fetch $10 million.
Info: Downtown Manhattan Beach