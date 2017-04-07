Dine in high style at the former Ahwahnee in Yosemite Valley

Why: Because this is a great room. And you're probably hungry from tromping around the great valley just outside.

What: For about 90 years, the Ahwahnee Hotel and its woodsy but elegant dining room were the epicenter of old-school style in Yosemite Valley, with 34-foot-high ceilings, granite pillars and pine trestles. Then came the National Park Service's great trademark dispute with jilted concessionaire Delaware North in early 2016.

Now we have to call this place the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, which just feels wrong. (The address, meanwhile, is still Ahwahnee Drive.) But the hotel and dining room are just as grand as ever, the stone fireplace just as warm, the advance reservations just as vital.

Bear in mind: It's easier and cheaper to do breakfast or lunch than it is for dinner. And you won't have to dress as well.

Where: 1 Ahwahnee Drive, Yosemite Valley, 316 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: Dinner main dishes run $24.75-$46.

Info: Majestic Yosemite Hotel Dining Room