Dive into a basket full of San Gabriel Valley dim sum
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Dim sum is a brunch parade of Chinese tastes. There's no better place to enjoy California dim sum than L.A. County's San Gabriel Valley, where several cities are 40% Chinese-American or more. And in this territory, NBC Seafood of Monterey Park is an institution.
What: NBC Seafood, a vast Cantonese banquet hall in a busy mall on Atlantic Boulevard, serves dim sum daily 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Diners pick dishes in baskets from an armada of circulating food carts, sipping tea between bites. The options are almost endless (including Jello and pickled chicken feet).
On my last visit, besides the usual shrimp-crab-pork-beef-broccoli-rice-dumpling favorites, I tried the boiled beef stomach - chewy, like octopus. Next time, maybe the chicken palm in abalone sauce...
Where: 404 S. Atlantic Blvd., Monterey Park, 7 miles east of downtown L.A.
How much: Most main dishes $15-$20.
Info: NBC Seafood