Dive into fresh seafood on San Diego's waterfront
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Fish don't get any fresher than the straight-off-the-boat offerings at Point Loma Seafoods. And if you eat on the spot, you'll be looking down on a marina with the downtown skyline beyond it.
What: Point Loma Seafoods, born as a fresh-fish market in 1963, has gradually grown into something more — a market, a sushi deli and an ultra-casual restaurant for lunch and dinner, its offerings changing with the seasons. From summer through mid-autumn, there's Pacific swordfish. From October through May, California spiny lobster.
I like to sit on the upstairs deck under an umbrella and look east across San Diego Harbor. But if you crave an even closer relationship with the catch of the day, there's an option next door: Book yourself on to a deep-sea fishing trip (yellowfin tuna, rockfish, bonita, yellowtail, bluefin tuna, etc.) from H&M Landing.
One warning: The parking lot is often full.
Where: 2805 Emerson St., San Diego, 119 miles southeast of downtown L.A.
How much: Bowl of clam chowder: $4.91. Caesar salad with seared ahi in light marinade: $16.67.
