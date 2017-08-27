Drink deeply of literature and history in this off-kilter bar in Oakland

What: Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon , which dates to 1883, sits in at the edges of the now presentable Jack London Square in Oakland. Thanks to the 1906 earthquake, the bar sank irreparably and now requires a step down. Inside the slanting saloon — especially sitting at the bar — you can feel drunk even when you’re completely sober.

Why: You can have a drink and toast the history of a well-loved author, all in one stop in Oakland. Afterward, you’ll have a great appreciation for the words “catawampus” and “Call of the Wild.”

The other reason to visit: Writer Jack London used to hang out here, perhaps to escape his dismal, impoverished life in Oakland, where he lived with his mother, Flora, and his stepfather, John, whose surname he took.

Jack quit school at 14, had some adventures and later decided he wanted to go to UC Berkeley after returning from a failed Klondike Gold Rush adventure. He taught himself the high-school subjects in a year (he studied in Heinold’s) and off he went, financed, it’s said, by Johnny Heinold, the bar’s owner. London left college after a year to write—novels, magazine articles, short stories and more.

If you went to high school, you’ve surely encountered “Call of the Wild” (1903), considered London’s best, “White Fang” and “The Sea Wolf,” drawn from his Alaskan adventures. Heinold’s gets a nod or two in “John Barleycorn,” which details the writer’s relationship with booze.

London died in 1916. He was 40 years old.

A mural on one side of Heinold’s displays this quote: “The proper function of man is to live, not to exist.” Based on London’s adventures — sailing to Japan, being a hobo and bumming around the U.S., searching for gold — he appears to have done that. The question we ask ourselves after a visit here: Have we?

Where: 48 Webster St., Jack London Square, Oakland, about 370 miles northwest of downtown L.A., in Alameda County.

How much: Free to look at the bar, the nearby cabin assembled from what is said to be his shack in Alaska, and admire the bronze of "White Fang"— lurking out front. Drinks you have to pay for.

Info: Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon