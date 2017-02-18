Load up your plate like a lumberjack at the Samoa Cookhouse in Humboldt County

Why: Did you not see the words " eat like a lumberjack" ? Do I need to say more?

What: The Samoa Cookhouse is a smorgasbord that dates back more than a century and still feeds off-duty timber industry workers now and then. Pancakes, sausages, eggs, biscuits, gravy -- it's all here.

Besides its family-style tables and checkered tablecloths, the dining room's walls are lined with vintage photos of brawny men and toppled trees. In one corner, a Historic Logging Museum waits, full of saws and boots and other artifacts.

Do not expect haute cuisine. Do expect volume. And history. The building (which stands on the Samoa Peninsula just north of Eureka) dates to the 1890s.

Where: 908 Vance Ave. off Cookhouse Road, Samoa, Humboldt County, 647 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Adult prices: $13.25 for breakfast, $14.25 lunch, $17.95 dinner. And yes, it's all you can eat.

Info: Samoa Cookhouse