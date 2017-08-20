Fawn over mini-Flickas and foals at the Quicksilver Horse Ranch in Solvang

Why: Good things do come in small packages—sometimes, very small packages with hoofs. Quicksilver Miniature Horse Ranch in Solvang will have you oohing and aahing over its mini-Flickas and, if you’re lucky, their babies too.

What: If Solvang’s Scandinavian flavor seems a little surreal for you, this horse farm just outside of town feels real and relaxed. It’s quiet. The tiny horses (about 35 of them) and their offspring are mesmerizing. How enchanting can a critter munching grass can be? You’ll be surprised.

And if you’re lucky there will be foals. There were three births this year, and half-a-dozen are expected in spring 2018. You will chuckle at their gangly attempts to act like the big kids. The cast of characters changes each year as some of the herd is sold and new ones are born, which means you can go back again and again and see new faces.

(The original Flicka, by the way, was a sickly but full-sized yearling in the children's book "My Friend Flicka" [1941] by Mary O'Hara. A movie and TV series followed.)

Where: 1555 Alamo Pintado Road Solvang, 128 miles northwest of downtown L.A. The ranch is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (The ranch will be closed Sept. 9.)

How much: Free. You may wish to leave a donation.

Info: Quicksilver Ranch