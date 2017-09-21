Fetch your pet and head to Carmel's Cypress Inn

Why: Back before anybody carried Chihuahuas in purses, in the days when comfort animals were an uncommon sight in America's planes, trains and restaurants, this place in quaint Carmel was already eager to see your dog. And Doris Day , co-owner, singer, movie star and advocate, is the reason.

What: It's neither the fanciest hotel in town nor the most affordable, but the Cypress Inn stands in the middle of the village, full of Spanish Colonial flourishes.

It goes back to 1929. I've stayed there without a pet and been pleased. If you don't mind stairs, ask about the Queen Tower suite. Views on three sides.

But it's the dog thing that has won the place a special reputation over the years. (Day, now in her 90s, still co-owns the place.)

Where: Lincoln Street and 7th Avenue, Carmel-By-The-Sea (where the the city fathers and mothers don't believe in numerical street addresses), 323 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Rooms for two typically run $279-$439, more for suites. Pet fee: $30 per night for one pet, $50 fee for two, $70 for three.

