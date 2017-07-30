The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Find a little slice of New England ... in Mendocino
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Any sensible dictionary would have a picture of Mendocino next to the word "quaint." And Angela Lansbury might be in the picture.
What: It's an eerily attractive little town -- perhaps because it looks so much like a misplaced corner of Maine. In fact, it stood in for Cabot Cove, Me., on the Angela Lansbury TV mystery "Murder, She Wrote" (1984-1996).
Built on bluffs overlooking the Pacific, Mendocino (population: about 900) grew with the region's logging boom in the late 19th century, revived with an influx of artists in the 1950s, and nowadays is dominated by galleries and B&Bs with nary a franchise in sight. Need a restaurant for a special dinner? For years, Cafe Beaujolais has been a favorite.
Where: Along Highway 1, 155 miles north of San Francisco, 528 miles northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: Dinners at Cafe Beaujolais go for $24-$35. Rooms at the Mendocino Hotel (built in 1878) begin at just under $100 nightly.
