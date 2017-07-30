Find a little slice of New England ... in Mendocino

Why: Any sensible dictionary would have a picture of Mendocino next to the word "quaint." And Angela Lansbury might be in the picture.

What: It's an eerily attractive little town -- perhaps because it looks so much like a misplaced corner of Maine. In fact, it stood in for Cabot Cove, Me., on the Angela Lansbury TV mystery "Murder, She Wrote" (1984-1996).

Built on bluffs overlooking the Pacific, Mendocino (population: about 900) grew with the region's logging boom in the late 19th century, revived with an influx of artists in the 1950s, and nowadays is dominated by galleries and B&Bs with nary a franchise in sight. Need a restaurant for a special dinner? For years, Cafe Beaujolais has been a favorite.

Where: Along Highway 1, 155 miles north of San Francisco, 528 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Dinners at Cafe Beaujolais go for $24-$35. Rooms at the Mendocino Hotel (built in 1878) begin at just under $100 nightly.

Info: Visit California