Float on Shasta Lake, surrounded by 365 miles of shore, and houseboats aplenty

Why: Shasta Lake has about 365 miles of shoreline. That's basically Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, combined and doubled. Since its creation in the 1940s (when Shasta Dam went up), the lake has become a summer haven for houseboats by the hundreds

What: The lake (really a reservoir) has four "arms" that include several marinas. The largest is Bridge Bay (where there's also a bar and restaurant). Another is Holiday Harbor, easily seen to the right as you drive north on Interstate 5. (I didn’t have time to rent a houseboat on my trip there in June, so I tooled around Holiday Harbor on a fishing boat, admiring the bigger boats.) The green water, the red earth along the shoreline, the forested slopes, the mountains that drop almost straightaway into the water -- it's a rare, becalming landscape. And usually quite warm in summer.

Even if you're not ready to rent a houseboat, you can take a dinner cruise, a tour of the Lake Shasta Caverns or a free hourlong tour of the Shasta Dam, the engineering marvel that makes all this possible. (There are six tours a day, seven days a week.) Not an aspiring engineer? No worries. Head over to the dam around sunset, and walk, run or ride a bike across the top. You'll see the vast lake above, a valley below, and a whole bunch of concrete and trickling water in between.

Where: The dam, at 16349 Shasta Dam Blvd., Shasta Lake, is about 11 miles north of Redding, 561 miles north of downtown L.A. Bridge Bay is an 11-mile drive northeast of the dam and Holiday Harbor is 6 miles north of Bridge Bay.

How much: Dam tours are free. Fishing boats start around $20 an hour. Summertime houseboat rentals begin at about $480 per night for a vessel that sleeps 6 in Holiday Harbor; or $550 per night for a vessel that sleeps 8 in Bridge Bay.

